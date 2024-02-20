Tuesday, February 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Scribes’ bodies demand immediate release of TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 20:  A day after a private television channel reporter was arrested by the police while reporting from the trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the National Union of Journalists (India) and the Delhi Journalists Association strongly condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.

The NUJI also announced to march from Jantar Mantar to protest at Banga Bhawan on Wednesday to mark the protest against the arrest of the journalist.

In the meeting of NUJI and DJA held on Tuesday at 7 Jantar Mantar office, it was also decided that the media is being strangled by imposing undeclared emergency in West Bengal.

NUJI and DJA have demanded the immediate release of the arrested journalist. Journalist organisations have also demanded that journalists should be allowed to work freely in the state.

“On one hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has given free rein to criminals and on the other hand, journalists who expose hooliganism are being jailed,” said NUJI President Ras Bihari.

He said that media persons are being continuously attacked by supporters of the ruling party Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

“A three-member delegation of NUJI will visit West Bengal and prepare a detailed report on the attacks and harassment on journalists and submit it to the Central government,” he said.

Prajanand Chaudhary, former president of NUJI and member of the Press Council of India, said that this type of incident is condemnable.

Chaudhary said that the West Bengal unit of NUJI has written a letter in this regard to the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee demanding immediate action against the culprits.

NUJI General Secretary Pradeep Tiwari said that working independently is a big challenge for journalists in West Bengal.

“A plan of struggle is being prepared in this regard. A complaint will also be made to the Press Council on this matter,” he said.

Delhi Journalists Association convenor Rakesh Thapliyal said that there have been many incidents of arrest of journalists in West Bengal before.

IANS

Previous article
Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar takes over as Northern Army Commander
Next article
After backlash, St Stephen’s principal apologises for ‘suspending’ students for missing morning assembly
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up

Mumbai, Feb 20:  RBI economists, in a report released on Tuesday, rejected the IMF view that India’s debt-GDP...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anushka-Virat blessed with a boy; name him ‘Akaay’

Mumbai, Feb 20:  Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced the arrival of their second child...
NATIONAL

After backlash, St Stephen’s principal apologises for ‘suspending’ students for missing morning assembly

New Delhi, Feb 20:  John Varghese, the principal of Delhi's reputed St. Stephen's College, apologised to the first-year...
NATIONAL

Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar takes over as Northern Army Commander

Jammu, Feb 20:  Lt General M.V. Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday assumed charge as the Indian Army's Northern Command...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 20:  RBI economists, in a report released...

Anushka-Virat blessed with a boy; name him ‘Akaay’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 20:  Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat...

After backlash, St Stephen’s principal apologises for ‘suspending’ students for missing morning assembly

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 20:  John Varghese, the principal of...
Load more

Popular news

RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Feb 20:  RBI economists, in a report released...

Anushka-Virat blessed with a boy; name him ‘Akaay’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 20:  Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat...

After backlash, St Stephen’s principal apologises for ‘suspending’ students for missing morning assembly

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 20:  John Varghese, the principal of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge