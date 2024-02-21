Grand closing ceremony marks end to Assam Police Sports Fest 2024

Guwahati, Feb 21 : The Assam Police Krida Utsav 2024, concluded today with a grand closing ceremony at Lachit Barpukhan Police Academy, Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam with the Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh attending the closing function as the chief guest.

Special. DGP Harmeet Singh, senior Police officers, participanting players, trainees including the recruit constables from Manipur Police and invited guestsalso graced the occasion.

The event, which showcased exceptional sporting talent, marked a significant celebration of sportsmanship and healthy competition. The closing ceremony showcased the outstanding achievements of the participants, with 22nd APBn clinching the title of the best team. 9th APBn emerged the Best Athletic Team in the realm of football.

Similarly, in volleyball, 26th APBn claimed the championship title. The accolade for the Best Male Athlete was awarded to Constable 322 Amar Jyoti Khaund of 28th APBn while WPC 185 Sangita Bordoloi of 3rd APBn was honorued as the Best Female Athlete.

Additionally, 6th Commando Battalion was recognized as the Best Team in Martial Arts, showcasing exemplary skills and dedication.

The ceremony also marked the inauguration of two significant contributions to the Assam Police community – the Assam Police Theme Song and the Assam Police Marching Tune in Vocal and instrumental versions by the DGP as the Chief Guest.

For the Assam Police Theme Song, lyrics were credited to DIG Parthasarathi Mahanta. The music is composed by Zublee Baruah. Dipkesh Borgohain handled the programming, while Dony Hazarika managed the mixing and mastering. The song features performances by esteemed artists including Zubeen Garg, Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Baruah, Abhishruti Bezbaruah, and Priyanka Bharali, with backing vocals by Ruprekha Das, Swaraj Das and Manas Boro. Khon, taal and the percussion was led by Raja Baruaj, accompanied in guitar by Rishi Mani Das.

For the Assam Police Marching Tune, another significant addition, the lyrics is by Parthasarathi Mahanta, music composition by Zublee Baruah. Dipkesh Borgohain was responsible for programming, while Dony Hazarika handled the mixing and mastering. The singers for this stirring tune were Zublee Baruah, Manas Boro, Ruprekha Das and Swaraj Das with percussion by Raja Baruah and guitar by Rishi Mani Das.

On behalf of the Director General of Police, heartfelt thanks and appreciation are extended to all the talented artists involved in the creation of both the Assam Police Theme Song and the Assam Police Marching Tune. Their contributions have enriched the cultural landscape of the Assam Police force and resonated deeply with audiences across the region.

Expressing his delight, the Director General of Police emphasized the importance of hosting such sporting events annually to foster a culture of sportsmanship and unity within the Assam Police force and the broader community.

In his deliberation the DGP reiterated the importance of fitness and urged all the police personnel to maintain the physical fitness till the day of retirement.

Earlier, Special DGP Harmeet Singh delivered the welcome address and reiterated the commitment of Assam Police to serve the people, the State and the Nation. Akhilesh Singh IGP (TAP) offered the vote of thanks.