NE food processing summit in Guwahati from Feb 26

Guwahati, Feb 21: The Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), in collaboration with the Union ministry of food processing industries, is organising the North East Food Processing Summit-2024 at the Assam Administrative Staff College here from February 26 to 28.

The summit, organised under the auspices of the Assam industries and commerce department, aims to serve as a pivotal platform for various stakeholders including government officials, industry experts, investors and local entrepreneurs to converge, deliberate and explore investment opportunities in the food processing sector, with a special emphasis on the Northeast region, particularly Assam.

The summit will feature a diverse range of activities including seminars and panel discussions, B2G (Business-to-Government), and B2B (Business-to-Business) meetings, as well as exhibitions showcasing innovative solutions and investment opportunities in the food processing sector.

The summit will also witness the presence of multinational corporations (MNCs), major food processing industries of other states, food processing machinery manufacturers, packaging solution providers and major importing and exporting giants.

“Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights, forge meaningful partnerships, and explore avenues for sustainable growth and development particularly in the food processing sector,” an official said.