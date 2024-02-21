Wednesday, February 21, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

PML-N, PPP clinch deal; Shehbaz Sharif set to be Pak PM; Asi Ali Zardari slated to be Prez

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Islamabad, Feb 21: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is set to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan while PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is slated to be the President of the country, according to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

After days of hectic parleys, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) late on Tuesday reached an agreement to form the coalition government and who will be on the top slots, Geo News reported.

In a joint press conference, Bilawal said that Sharif is slated to be the Prime Minister while his father (Asif Ali Zardari) is set to become the President of the country.

The PPP chairman said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had allied with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), did not have the required numbers to form the government at the Centre.

On the occasion, former prime minister Sharif thanked all top leaders of the two parties and said that they will form the government at the Centre.

In the February 8 general elections, the PML-N had secured 75 seats while the PPP bagged 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats.

A party needs 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly or the lower house of Parliament to form the government.

IANS

Previous article
Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
Next article
Indian restaurant manager ‘killed’ in UK; suspect due for court appearance
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU) will take some more time before it opens...
MEGHALAYA

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for...
News Alert

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's address, on the fourth day of the on-going Budget...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL

Shillong, Feb 21: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly have expressed concern over the uncertainty staring at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

News Alert 0
Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's...
Load more

Popular news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

News Alert 0
Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge