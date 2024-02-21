Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Snowfall in East Sikkim: 500 stranded tourists rescued by Indian Army

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 21: About 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists got stranded at Natu La in East Sikkim today due to sudden heavy snowfall compelling Indian Army jawans stationed in the area to spring into action to rescue them in a war footing.

Troops of Trishakti Corps braving sub-zero temperature rushed to rescue and provide succour to the stranded tourists.

Prompt medicare, hot refreshments/meals and safe transportation was rendered in time to assist the tourists to reach safety.

TriShakti Corps, Indian Army while guarding the borders in Sikkim, always remain prepared to assist the civil administration and people.

