Wednesday, February 21, 2024
IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic team leaves spectators spell bound in Jorhat air show

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 21: The sky over Jorhat in eastern Assam was  today  painted red with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displaying some breathtaking manoeuvres grabbing the eyeballs of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station in Jorhat.

The team exhibited a scintillating display of precision flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the lAF pilots. Apart from the SKAT display, the audience were treated with a mesmerising and thrilling aerial display by various fighter, military transport aircraft and helicopters including a low-level aerobatic show by the Sukhoi-30 MKI, according to Defence communique received here.

The Aerobatic Air Display by the lAF’s famous nine-aircraft Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team projected professionalism and precision – the two hallmarks of the IAF.

Students of various educational institutions in the vicinity visited Air Force Station in Jorhat to witness the show. The spectacular Air Show was organized as a part of lAF’s outreach programme for the benefit of common public.

NE food processing summit in Guwahati from Feb 26
Snowfall in East Sikkim: 500 stranded tourists rescued by Indian Army
