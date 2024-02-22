Thursday, February 22, 2024
SPORTS

De Jong penalty earns PSV 1-1 draw with Dortmund

By: Agencies

Eindhoven, Feb 21: Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 matchup.
Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergiño Dest.Malen didn’t wildly celebrate his first Champions League goal since December 2021, instead holding both hands in the air almost apologetically.The goal was a familiar sight for the PSV fans. Malen scored 50 times in 81 appearances for the Eindhoven club from 2018-21.
The crowd at PSV Stadium gave Malen a warm ovation when he was substituted late in the match.De Jong equalized when he calmly slotted a low penalty past Alexander Meyer in the 56th minute after Mats Hummels had brought down Malik Tillman. It took De Jong’s Champions League goal tally to a PSV record nine, one more than Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Dortmund players complained bitterly that Hummels had played the ball, but referee Srdjan Jovanovic waved away their protests.
“The referee judged that there was a penalty,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. “Our wish remains that he should look at the screen. He was very sure of his decision. We think it was a hard decision.” Hummels himself was less diplomatic.
“Zero percent a penalty. Zero. I slide in, I clearly play the ball, change its path and only then make minimal contact,” the defender told Amazon Prime. (AP)

