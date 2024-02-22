SSA 1st Division: Malki dominate Mylliem SC with 3-1 victory

By Our Reporter

Shilong, Feb 20: In an electrifying showdown at the SSA Ground, Malki SC emerged victorious over Mylliem SC with a commanding 3-1 win in the ongoing SSA 1st Division Football League 2023-24.

Malki SC dominated the match from the onset, displaying superior skill and strategic prowess on the field. The first breakthrough came in the 11th minute when JanHameshwa Marngar of Mylliem SC capitalized on a defensive lapse, securing an early lead for his team.

However, Malki SC quickly retaliated, showcasing their offensive capabilities with a series of relentless attacks.

Maxcimilando Tariang emerged as the hero for Malki SC, scoring two crucial goals in the 27th and 40th minutes respectively, shifting the momentum in favor of his team.

Not content with just a one-goal advantage, Malki SC continued to press forward, determined to extend their lead.

Their efforts bore fruit in the 35th minute when PynKhlain Nongrum found the back of the net, further solidifying Malki SC’s dominance on the field.

Despite a valiant effort from Mylliem SC to stage a comeback, Malki SC’s defense remained resolute, denying their opponents any significant opportunities to narrow the gap.

As the final whistle blew, Malki SC emerged triumphant with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Mylliem SC.

With this impressive performance, Malki SC reaffirmed their position as a formidable contender in the SSA 1st Division Football League 2023-24, while Mylliem SC will be looking to regroup and bounce back stronger in their upcoming matches.

