Thursday, February 22, 2024
SPORTS

SSA 1st Division: Malki dominate Mylliem SC with 3-1 victory

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shilong, Feb 20: In an electrifying showdown at the SSA Ground, Malki SC emerged victorious over Mylliem SC with a commanding 3-1 win in the ongoing SSA 1st Division Football League 2023-24.
Malki SC dominated the match from the onset, displaying superior skill and strategic prowess on the field. The first breakthrough came in the 11th minute when JanHameshwa Marngar of Mylliem SC capitalized on a defensive lapse, securing an early lead for his team.
However, Malki SC quickly retaliated, showcasing their offensive capabilities with a series of relentless attacks.
Maxcimilando Tariang emerged as the hero for Malki SC, scoring two crucial goals in the 27th and 40th minutes respectively, shifting the momentum in favor of his team.
Not content with just a one-goal advantage, Malki SC continued to press forward, determined to extend their lead.
Their efforts bore fruit in the 35th minute when PynKhlain Nongrum found the back of the net, further solidifying Malki SC’s dominance on the field.
Despite a valiant effort from Mylliem SC to stage a comeback, Malki SC’s defense remained resolute, denying their opponents any significant opportunities to narrow the gap.
As the final whistle blew, Malki SC emerged triumphant with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Mylliem SC.
With this impressive performance, Malki SC reaffirmed their position as a formidable contender in the SSA 1st Division Football League 2023-24, while Mylliem SC will be looking to regroup and bounce back stronger in their upcoming matches.
Malki SC’s stellar performance on the field showcased their determination and skill, securing a decisive 3-1 win over Mylliem SC in a thrilling match.

Previous article
Grand closing ceremony marks end to Assam Police Sports Fest 2024
Next article
De Jong penalty earns PSV 1-1 draw with Dortmund
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Matburing chadrapanio sianggiparangna compensation-ko bariata

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko matburingrangni chadrapanirangchi sianggiparangna compensation-ko gong lak 5-oniko gong lak 10-ona bariataha ine Budbar salo, a·dokni...
SALANTINI JANERA

MCCL-ko chipani bidingo sorkari nipilkuenga: Dhar

SHILLONG: Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL)-ko chipani bidingo a·dok sorkari chanchipiltaiengkua ine Budbar salo, a·dokni Deputy Chief Minister...
SALANTINI JANERA

Capt Williamson State University-ko chalaina kamrangko ka·chakataha: Rakkam

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni skanggipa state university, chong·motan Captain Williamson Sangma State University-ko chalaina gita a·dok sorkari kamrangko ka·chakataha...
SALANTINI JANERA

Adokgre C&RD Block office-ko chalaikujaengani gimin AHAM sing·doa

TURA: North Garo Hills a·jani Adokgre C&RD Block-ko 2022 bilsion songe on·ahaoba da·alonan office-ko chalaikujaengani gimin A·chik Holistic...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Matburing chadrapanio sianggiparangna compensation-ko bariata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko matburingrangni chadrapanirangchi sianggiparangna compensation-ko gong lak...

MCCL-ko chipani bidingo sorkari nipilkuenga: Dhar

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL)-ko chipani bidingo a·dok...

Capt Williamson State University-ko chalaina kamrangko ka·chakataha: Rakkam

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni skanggipa state university, chong·motan Captain Williamson...
Load more

Popular news

Matburing chadrapanio sianggiparangna compensation-ko bariata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko matburingrangni chadrapanirangchi sianggiparangna compensation-ko gong lak...

MCCL-ko chipani bidingo sorkari nipilkuenga: Dhar

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL)-ko chipani bidingo a·dok...

Capt Williamson State University-ko chalaina kamrangko ka·chakataha: Rakkam

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni skanggipa state university, chong·motan Captain Williamson...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge