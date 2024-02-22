IIT-G launches India’s largest drone pilot training facility

Guwahati, Feb 22: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has launched India’s largest remote pilot training organisation (RPTO), spanning across 18 acres and boasting the capability to fly nine medium-class drones simultaneously.

The primary objective of the RPTO), launched in collaboration with EduRade, a brand owned by RC HobbyTech Solutions Pvt Ltd and incubated at IIT Guwahati Research Park, is to promote the advancement of drone technology in India.

Initially, the RPTO will introduce a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-certified medium class drone pilot training course, tailored to enhance the skills of youth in the Northeast and other regions of India.

It will also cater specifically to women from self-help groups (SHGs) engaged in agriculture, identified under the Namo Drone Didi Yojna.

Upon completion of the course, students will be awarded a remote pilot certificate (RPC) sanctioned by DGCA. The certification will authorise them to legally operate drones and pursue a career as certified drone pilots.

IIT-G is currently hosting a groundbreaking drone training initiative tailored for diverse defence personnel. This innovative three-month training programme, a first-of-its-kind, is specifically designed for junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other officers, aiming to modernise operations of the armed forces.

The programme emphasises comprehensive training on various aspects of drone technologies, including pilot training, software operations and applications.

The IITG-RPTO plans to launch a diverse range of drone-based courses aimed at catering to various skill levels and interests, thereby ensuring comprehensive education and upskilling opportunities for individuals.

Speaking about the launch, Parameswar K. Iyer, dean, public relations branding and ranking (PRBR) at IIT-G, said, “Since the past three years, IIT-G has been dedicating itself to cultivate innovation and excellence in drone technology services, education, empowering organisations and individuals to emerge as leaders and pioneers in this swiftly advancing field.”

“As we witness the rapid growth of the drone industry and the mounting demand for drone pilots, the institute envisions extending drone education, entrepreneurial activity and manufacturing to every corner of India,” Iyer said.

“Through this collaboration, our goal is to nurture a generation equipped with the skills and knowledge essential to excel in the realm of drone technology, thus driving forward progress and innovation in this dynamic field,” he said.