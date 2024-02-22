Thursday, February 22, 2024
National Board for Wildlife approves 5 key projects for Assam

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 22: In a major boost to road and railway connectivity in Assam, the National Board for Wildlife has approved five key projects for the state, including the Chapaguri-Amteka Asom Mala project road, which extends up to the Bhutan border.

“Today marks a significant day for Assam as the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), the apex body in India for all wildlife-related matters, has approved five very very important projects for Assam,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, while taking to his X platform.

Apart from the Chapaguri to Amteka Asom Mala project Road, the other projects approved by NBWL include the Elevated Corridor near Kaziranga National Park; Guwahati Ring Road project including the Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge; Deepor Beel Railway Elevated Railway Corridor (13.31 Ha) and Deepor Beel Elevated Railway Corridor (0.3 Ha).

Sarma also extended his gratitude to Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav for the development.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district in 2021.

The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the road asset management system.

Chief minister Sarma had in October last year laid the foundation for the “Improvement and Upgradation of Road from Chapaguri to Amteka-Bhutan Border”, under Asom Mala Project, in Bodoland Territorial Region.

The road, which is 44.776 km long and 12 metres wide, is expected to enhance road network infrastructure and provide significant impetus to regional and international trade and commerce in the region.

