Close to 70% of state’s expenses borne by Centre

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: Financially-starved Meghalaya continues to depend on the central government’s grant and assistance for its survival even after 52 years of its existence.
Out of the total receipts of Rs 27,072 crore, around Rs 9,356 crore (34.6 per cent) came from the share of central taxes while Rs 2,862 crore (10.6 per cent) came as grants from the Centre.
An amount of Rs 6,509 crore (24 per cent) came to the state as central schemes.
Close to 70 per cent of the state’s expenditure is bore by the central government.
Reacting to a question on Meghalaya’s abject dependency on the Centre to meet its requirements, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said there is a framework through which direct taxes are collected and shared on the basis of a formula prepared by the Finance Commission.
He said that the debate on the state needing assistance from the Centre has been raised time and again but the state government is doing its best to augment its revenue.
Citing an example, he said that the revenue for the Excise department was Rs 170-180 crore and now in real terms it has gone upto Rs 500 crore in 2023-24.
Similarly, there is a threefold jump in GST and VAT collection. “We will continue with these taxes till the system exists,” he added.

