Salman bats for Celebrity Cricket League, says it unites film fraternity

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be attending the opening match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) Season 10 in Sharjah, feels the cricket jamboree is one of the occasions that unites the film fraternity. The tournament will kick-start with the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers on February 23. Salman, who also co-owns Mumbai Heroes with his brother Sohail Khan, will be accompanied by Bollywood A-listers Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kelkar and Saqib Saleem, among others. Talking about the tournament, Salman said in a statement, “It is always exciting for me to join everyone at CCL. The love, the camaraderie and the excitement makes me coming back to the league. (IANS)