Timberlake announces release of emotional song Drown

By: Agencies

Pop musician Justin Timberlake announced that a second single from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was will be released this Friday, People reported. He teased the new song, titled Drown, and disclosed its release date by sharing an Instagram video. In the video, the hitmaker debuted what appears to be an emotional ballad by playing several verses acoustically while sitting at the piano. “It’s about to break us / You showed me exactly who you are / And I should’ve believed it,” Timberlake sang with his voice in its signature high register. The singer confirmed the release date in the caption and provided an update on his health, having previously shared on Instagram that he had contracted the flu, as per People. (ANI)

