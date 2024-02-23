Friday, February 23, 2024
Health

Indian, US researchers develop universal anti-venom for lethal snake toxins

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 23: A team of scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Scripps Research Institute, US, have developed a synthetic human antibody that can neutralise a potent neurotoxin produced by the Elapidae family of highly toxic snakes, which includes the cobra, king cobra, krait, and black mamba, found throughout Africa, Asia, and Australia.

The team adapted an approach used earlier to screen for antibodies against HIV and Covid-19 in order to synthesise the new venom-neutralising antibody.

“This is the first time that this particular strategy is being applied to develop antibodies for snakebite treatment,” said Senji Laxme R.R., doctoral student at Evolutionary Venomics Lab (EVL), IISC.

In the study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the researchers said that this development takes us one step closer to a universal antibody solution that can offer broad protection against a variety of snake venoms.

Snakebites cause thousands of deaths every year, especially in India and sub-Saharan Africa.

The current strategy for developing anti-venoms involves injecting snake venom into equines like horses, ponies, and mules, and collecting antibodies from their blood. But there are several problems.

“These animals get exposed to various bacteria and viruses during their lifetime,” said Kartik Sunagar, Associate Professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), IISC.

“As a result, anti-venoms also include antibodies against microorganisms, which are therapeutically redundant. Research has shown that less than 10 per cent of a vial of antivenom actually contains antibodies that are targeted towards snake venom toxins.”

The antibody developed by the team targets a conserved region found in the core of a major toxin called the three-finger toxin (3FTx) in the elapid venom.

Although different species of elapids produce different 3FTxs, a handful of regions in the protein are similar.

The team zeroed in on one such conserved region – a disulphide core. They designed a large library of artificial antibodies from humans, which were displayed on yeast cell surfaces. They then tested the antibodies’ ability to bind to 3FTxs from various elapid snakes around the world.

After repeated screening, they narrowed down their choices to one antibody that could bind strongly to various 3FTxs.

Among the 149 variants of 3FTxs in public repositories, this antibody could bind to 99.

The researchers then tested their antibody in animal models. In one set of experiments, they pre-mixed the synthetic antibody with a toxic 3FTx produced by the Taiwanese banded krait, and injected it into mice.

Mice given just the toxin died within four hours. But those given the toxin-antibody mix survived past the 24-hour observation window and looked completely healthy.

The team also tested their antibody against the whole venom of the monocled cobra from eastern India and the black mamba from sub-Saharan Africa, and found similar results. The efficacy of the antibody was found to be nearly 15 times that of the conventional product.

Crucially, when they first injected the venom and then gave the antibody after a time delay – 0 minutes, 10 minutes, and 20 minutes – the antibody was still able to save mice.

The conventional product, however, only worked well when injected alongside the venom. A delay of even 10 minutes significantly reduced the potency of the conventional antivenom.

In addition, the team used cryo-EM to tease out the crystal structure of the toxin-antibody complex, and found that their binding was very similar to the binding between the toxin and receptors found in muscles and nerve cells.

The researchers used human-derived cell lines to produce the antibody, bypassing the need to inject the venom first into animals like horses.

“Because the antibody is fully human, we don’t expect any off-target or allergic responses,” Laxme added.

“This solves two problems at the same time,” said Sunagar. “First, it is an entirely human antibody and, hence, side-effects, including fatal anaphylaxis, occasionally observed in patients being treated with conventional antivenom, can be prevented. Secondly, this would mean that animals need not be harmed in future to produce this life-saving antidote.”

The same approach can be used to develop antibodies against other snake venoms too, which can then be combined into a single anti-venom therapy. (IANS)

Previous article
US launches research network to evaluate emerging cancer screening technologies
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Jigra’ with Vedang Raina

Shillong, February 23: The upcoming Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer film 'Jigra' wrapped up its shoot on Thursday evening. Alia...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ is pure high-octane actions, emotions

Shillong, February 23: 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!', directed by Aditya Datt, is a heart-pounding action thriller that...
Business

Number of stocks with over $1 bn M-cap nearly doubled to 500 since 2019

Shillong, February 23: The market depth in India has increased considerably over the last few years with the...
MEGHALAYA

Police won’t allow GNLA to regroup: Prestone Tynsong

Shillong, Feb 23: Amidst the fears over a social media report about the once-dreaded Garo National Liberation Army...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Jigra’ with Vedang Raina

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 23: The upcoming Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer...

Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ is pure high-octane actions, emotions

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 23: 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!', directed...

Number of stocks with over $1 bn M-cap nearly doubled to 500 since 2019

Business 0
Shillong, February 23: The market depth in India has...
Load more

Popular news

Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Jigra’ with Vedang Raina

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 23: The upcoming Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer...

Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’ is pure high-octane actions, emotions

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 23: 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!', directed...

Number of stocks with over $1 bn M-cap nearly doubled to 500 since 2019

Business 0
Shillong, February 23: The market depth in India has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge