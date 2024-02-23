Friday, February 23, 2024
Mumbai man arrested in Lucknow for stalking a renowned motivational speaker

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 23: A 26-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly stalking a renowned motivational speaker over a period of six months, said officials.

The accused, a model and son of a hotelier in Maharashtra, was infatuated by the woman and had been following her to various events with the intention of marrying her, said the Lucknow police spokesman.

The accused had a background in the entertainment industry, and had appeared in advertisements for skincare products.

According to the police, the youth would book accommodations in five-star hotels ahead of her scheduled appearances, even flying from Mumbai to attend events in different cities.

The accused was arrested during the motivational speaker’s programme in Lucknow on Thursday. ADCP (central zone) Manisha Singh, confirmed the arrest and subsequent FIR against the youth. (IANS)

