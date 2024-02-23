Friday, February 23, 2024
News Alert

Allahabad HC seeks UP reply on provisions for protection of stray animals

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 23: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the state government on the provisions for protection of stray animals in Uttar Pradesh.

The court, on Thursday, directed the state to file an affidavit within four weeks, bringing on record the “relevant provisions under which protection to stray animals has been provided or the scheme under which such a duty as may be cast upon the state or for that matter upon any other agency, may be carried out without allowing any public complaints to arise.”

This order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice A.R. Masoodi on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by a local lawyer Archana Singh Tomer in person in 2006.

The petitioner had raised the issue of protection of stray animals in the PIL. The report submitted by A.K. Bajpai, amicus curiae appointed in the matter, was taken on record by the court.

A copy of the report had also been handed over to the counsel for the state and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

The court directed that the report be circulated to all other local bodies by the state.

“Suggestions may be solicited from all concerned so as to formulate a viable scheme under which the stray animals can be looked after and monitored through any such mechanism evolved by the state in collaboration with the local bodies or agencies,” the court further directed, listing the matter in the first week of April. (IANS)

Previous article
Mumbai man arrested in Lucknow for stalking a renowned motivational speaker
Next article
UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay on Thursday announced that its portable speaker SoundPod will...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli army re-enters Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after short withdrawal

Shillong, February 23: The Israeli army sent four armoured personnel carriers into Nasser Hospital shortly after it withdrew...
Technology

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

Shillong, February 23: US company Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander has touched down on the moon, marking the...
News Alert

UP govt to open breeding farms for Jamunapari goats

Shillong, February 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will encourage people to open nuclear breeding farms...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay...

Israeli army re-enters Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after short withdrawal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 23: The Israeli army sent four armoured...

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: US company Intuitive Machines' first lunar...
Load more

Popular news

Google Pay’s portable speaker SoundPod to be available for small merchants across India

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: In a key development, Google Pay...

Israeli army re-enters Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after short withdrawal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 23: The Israeli army sent four armoured...

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

Technology 0
Shillong, February 23: US company Intuitive Machines' first lunar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge