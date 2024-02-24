Assam prevail over Meghalaya in Santosh Trophy showdown

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 23: In a stunning turn of events, the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round witnessed a gripping match between Assam and Meghalaya on Friday in Itanagar, with 10-man Assam emerging victorious with a 2-1 win over Meghalaya in their Group A encounter.

The match, filled with intense action, saw all three goals scored in the first half. Assam took the lead early on through Milan Basumatary’s strike in the 8th minute.

However, Meghalaya fought back, with Sheen Sohktung leveling the scoreline in the 32nd minute.

Just before halftime, Joydeep Gogoi netted another goal for Assam in the 45th minute, securing them the lead going into the break.

Despite being down to 10 men for most of the second half, following Birkhang Daimary’s red card for handling the ball outside the box, Assam managed to maintain their lead.

The match witnessed a tense moment when Assam forward Dipu Mirdha suffered a collision with Meghalaya goalkeeper Lionel Daryl Rymmei, appearing to be knocked unconscious. However, Mirdha was able to resume play after receiving medical attention.

Coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh made a strategic change in the lineup, starting Baiaikara Swer in place of Dameki Khongstia from their previous match against Services.

Meghalaya, despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, failed to capitalize on their opportunities to equalize.

Assam’s resilient defense thwarted Meghalaya’s attempts to find the back of the net, ensuring their first win of the final round.

The victory for Assam marks a significant turnaround in their campaign, providing them with a much-needed boost in confidence as they continue their quest for success in the championship.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya will look to regroup and bounce back stronger in their upcoming fixture against Kerala, aiming to turn the tide in their favor and revive their hopes of advancing in the tournament.

As the competition unfolds, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more thrilling matches and remarkable performances from the participating teams.

The match showcased the unpredictable nature of the game of football, where even with numerical superiority, Meghalaya couldn’t capitalize on their chances on the field against a determined and resolute Assam side.

The resilience displayed by both teams highlights the competitive spirit ingrained in the tournament, promising more exhilarating encounters as teams vie for supremacy on the field.

With each match bringing new twists and turns, fans eagerly await the next chapter of this exhilarating football saga.

With this result, Meghalaya finds themselves at the bottom of the group after suffering two consecutive defeats.

Their next challenge awaits as they face Kerala on Sunday at 2:30 PM.