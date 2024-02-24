Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC disposes of ex-MDC's petition for pension

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 23: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday disposed of the petition of the four former MDCs of the KHADC concerning the payment of pension.
Special counsel of the KHADC, VGK Kynta during the hearing has submitted that as per the commitment given to the court on 13-12-2023, certain amounts have been released to 33 ex-MDCs.
Kynta further submits that the KHADC is committed to servicing and paying the outstanding amounts to the retired ex-MDCs.
He further prays that since the process is underway, the present application may be closed.
Meanwhile, the legal counsel appearing on behalf of the four former MDCs, BF Kharwanlang has voiced her objection with regard to the paltry sum that has been given to the ex-MDCs and submits that the matter may be kept pending to ensure that the respondents adhere to the commitment given before this court.
However, the court presently is of the view that as the payments have commenced, the writ petition can be closed at this stage with liberty to the writ petitioners to institute fresh proceedings if the commitment is not honoured.
“Accordingly, the writ petition stands closed and disposed of,” Justice HS Thangkhiew stated in the order.
The learned counsel for the petitioners has apprised the court that the first petitioner, Irene Lyngdoh, may be taken off from the array of parties, in as much being a past MLA has elected to receive a pension from the Legislative Assembly.
“Accordingly, the petitioner is struck off from the array of parties. With regard to the remaining three petitioners, Juban TS Thongni, Nesting Nongdkhar, and Srally Rashir the order dated 06.02.2024, will cover their case and apply to them.
Accordingly, this writ petition on the observations as given above stands closed and is disposed of,” the order stated.
It may be mentioned that the earlier executive committee in KHADC had decided or planned to do away with the Pension Act on account of heavy financial implications bit.
However, the present executive committee under the leadership of Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid Sing Syiem decided that they will provide a pension to the ex-MDC.

 

