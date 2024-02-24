Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Opp highlights poor condition of police barracks

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Opposition Congress on Friday highlighted the poor conditions of the barracks and police infrastructure to which the government replied that the state has earmarked Rs 50 lakh for each district to renovate the dilapidated police infrastructures.
Raising the issue, Congress MLA from Gambagre, Saleng A Sangma enquired if any renovation or repairing works for the renovation of police quarters and barrack are being done in the state and the district headquarters.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsonmg who is also in charge of PWD and Home (Police) replied that small repairs are being done but when one talks about the total new construction or complete renovation or improvement of existing building, it is taken care of by the home police.
Stating that the condition of some barracks resembles a slum area, Sangma in his supplementary question said, “Our police force works day and night and some of the barracks and quarters are not in the condition that they can stay with the families and the team”.
The Congress MLA suggested the government identify those areas for renovation and facelift.
In reply, Tynsong said, “During this current year quite several reforms have taken place in the police department. After identifying and realising this is the need of the hour to improve it, be it a police station, outposts, quarters or barracks”.
He said, “We have created a separate engineering wing and it is fully operationalised and headed by an executive engineer. They are in place and we have started identifying those dilapidated buildings the estimate is being prepared”.
He informed in the current financial year, the state government has earmarked RS 50 lakh for each district to meet these challenges on an emergency basis.

Previous article
Gati Shakti Research Chair to bolster region’s academic research
Next article
HC disposes of ex-MDC’s petition for pension
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Questions raised in Assembly related to execution of Mission Organic

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: Trinamool leader Mukul Sangma on Friday said that he has reliable inputs regarding...
MEGHALAYA

VPP broaches Ekalavya Model Residential Schools issue

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Opposition VPP on Friday questioned the State government for not being able...
SPORTS

BSF’s efficiency questioned

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The efficiency of BSF in providing security to the border residents along the...
MEGHALAYA

HC disposes of ex-MDC’s petition for pension

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 23: The High Court of Meghalaya on Friday disposed of the petition of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Questions raised in Assembly related to execution of Mission Organic

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: Trinamool leader Mukul Sangma...

VPP broaches Ekalavya Model Residential Schools issue

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Opposition VPP on...

BSF’s efficiency questioned

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The efficiency of BSF...
Load more

Popular news

Questions raised in Assembly related to execution of Mission Organic

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: Trinamool leader Mukul Sangma...

VPP broaches Ekalavya Model Residential Schools issue

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Opposition VPP on...

BSF’s efficiency questioned

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The efficiency of BSF...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge