Opp highlights poor condition of police barracks

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Opposition Congress on Friday highlighted the poor conditions of the barracks and police infrastructure to which the government replied that the state has earmarked Rs 50 lakh for each district to renovate the dilapidated police infrastructures.

Raising the issue, Congress MLA from Gambagre, Saleng A Sangma enquired if any renovation or repairing works for the renovation of police quarters and barrack are being done in the state and the district headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsonmg who is also in charge of PWD and Home (Police) replied that small repairs are being done but when one talks about the total new construction or complete renovation or improvement of existing building, it is taken care of by the home police.

Stating that the condition of some barracks resembles a slum area, Sangma in his supplementary question said, “Our police force works day and night and some of the barracks and quarters are not in the condition that they can stay with the families and the team”.

The Congress MLA suggested the government identify those areas for renovation and facelift.

In reply, Tynsong said, “During this current year quite several reforms have taken place in the police department. After identifying and realising this is the need of the hour to improve it, be it a police station, outposts, quarters or barracks”.

He said, “We have created a separate engineering wing and it is fully operationalised and headed by an executive engineer. They are in place and we have started identifying those dilapidated buildings the estimate is being prepared”.

He informed in the current financial year, the state government has earmarked RS 50 lakh for each district to meet these challenges on an emergency basis.