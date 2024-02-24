VPP broaches Ekalavya Model Residential Schools issue

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The Opposition VPP on Friday questioned the State government for not being able to establish the Ekalavya Model Residential School in the state despite the scheme being initiated in 1997-98. “Going by the report submitted I can see that though there are many schools that have been identified, but status is that not even one school has started functionin. I want to know what’s the reason that not even one school is functional?” questioned VPP MLA from Mawlai constituency Brightstarwell Marbaniang.

The Minister in-Charge, Education, Rakkam A Sangma replied that out of 38 schools, the state government has exhibited two projects Pahamsyiem in Ri Bhoi and Samanda in East Garo Hills District and the building construction has been completed and necessary arrangements for recruitment exam have been done. Raising a supplementary question, Marbaniang stated that going by the ministry of tribal affairs, it has stated that by 2022 all blocks in the country should have at least one EMRS school but the state does not have even one school that has started its operation and asked the reason.

“The scheme was sanctioned four five years back. But due to certain issues like COVID and land related issues the works have been deferred. However, despite the challenges, after holding numerous review meetings we could see number of schools is in the process of completion. We are expecting to complete at the earliest,” replied the Education Minister. Marbaniang further pointed out that there are three components of the scheme, the EMRS, the Ekalavya Model Day Boarding Schools and the third is centre of excellence for sports.

He said that interestingly as per the statement provided in the house, as far as the Ekalavya model day boarding school it says NIL.

The Minister in-charge, Education replied that the State government has received the project only for the Ekalavya Model Residential School and not for Ekalavya Model Day Boarding Schools. To a query raised by Opposition Congress legislator, Celestine Lyngdoh, Rakkam said as per the ministry guidelines land has to be donated free of cost by community. Joining in the reply, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “I was very much deeply involved in this entire process. So, before 2018 there were just two schools that were there for the state of Meghalaya. After realising that these project components were there, we pushed very impressively and that is when Government of India sanctioned all these schools that are mentioned out here”. He said the different components that are being mentioned by the different members, there are three different components and it’s not that they’re all part of one component. So there is a EMRS there’s a day boarding there’s a school thing at the sports which are different components.

“So when we moved ahead with the first component, we got the sanction with great difficulty. There was a tendering process through which the agencies were selected. Government of India selected those agencies and accordingly two agencies were selected and there were numerous challenges because of COVID-19 and additionally we had issues with land,” he added.

He said, “We have made a lot of progress in many of the locations where we’re having repeated meetings with the agencies and finally we’re seeing things move forward. Two projects that were implemented by the state government are complete and we should be seeing those starting the current session very soon.”

UDP MLA from Nongpoh constituency, Mayralborn Syiem enquired about the recruitment process to which Rakkam replied that is as per the guidelines.

Rakkam further clarified that the reservation policy of the state will not apply as of now but they are pursuing the matter.