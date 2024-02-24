Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong reposes faith in police to thwart GNLA resurgence bid

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Amidst growing concerns over a social media report about the once-dreaded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) regrouping in Garo Hills, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday asserted that the state police will not allow the defunct outfit to regroup.
“I have doubts on whether this report is true but our police are ready to go to any length to thwart such a move,” he said while adding that the intelligence gathering has been strengthened.
“Police are on the ground. Leave it to us. Regrouping will not happen as we will not allow it,” he said.
Opposition MLA Saleng Sangma asked the state government to unearth the fact behind  the social media release.
Asking the government to immediately arrest those who helped to make the post viral, Sangma said the Congress will discuss the matter and will probably raise it in the Assembly.
The state police have launched an investigation following the appearance of a press release on social media about the GNLA regrouping in Garo Hills. The release was signed by one Goera Pantora Sangma, who has claimed to be the chairman of the GNLA – Regroup, the new nomenclature of the group.
The press release claims that the GNLA was reformed on February 7, 2023.

Previous article
High Court directs govt to prevent any untoward incident
Next article
MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and repaid Rs 2,733 cr, says VPP president By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...
MEGHALAYA

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed the state government as well as Meghalaya Energy Corporation...
MEGHALAYA

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The proliferation of coke plants in...
MEGHALAYA

High Court directs govt to prevent any untoward incident

KSU issues deadline for eviction of illegal settlers from Maxwelton Estate By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The High Court...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and...

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed...

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

MEGHALAYA 0
Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our...
Load more

Popular news

Ardent raises concern over state’s loan spree

MEGHALAYA 0
Govt has taken loan of Rs 15,524 cr and...

Opp members highlight power woes, slams govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 23: The opposition parties slammed...

MLA raises alarm over health hazards from coke oven plants

MEGHALAYA 0
Conrad refuses to portray coke units as villains By Our...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge