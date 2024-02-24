Tynsong reposes faith in police to thwart GNLA resurgence bid

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: Amidst growing concerns over a social media report about the once-dreaded Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) regrouping in Garo Hills, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday asserted that the state police will not allow the defunct outfit to regroup.

“I have doubts on whether this report is true but our police are ready to go to any length to thwart such a move,” he said while adding that the intelligence gathering has been strengthened.

“Police are on the ground. Leave it to us. Regrouping will not happen as we will not allow it,” he said.

Opposition MLA Saleng Sangma asked the state government to unearth the fact behind the social media release.

Asking the government to immediately arrest those who helped to make the post viral, Sangma said the Congress will discuss the matter and will probably raise it in the Assembly.

The state police have launched an investigation following the appearance of a press release on social media about the GNLA regrouping in Garo Hills. The release was signed by one Goera Pantora Sangma, who has claimed to be the chairman of the GNLA – Regroup, the new nomenclature of the group.

The press release claims that the GNLA was reformed on February 7, 2023.