Saturday, February 24, 2024
On Sridevi’s death anniversary, daughter Khushi shares a memory

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 24: On Sridevi’s sixth death anniversary on Saturday, her daughter and actress Khushi Kapoor shared a picture of her late mother and actress.

Khushi took to Instagram, where she posted a heart-melting old photograph featuring a young Srivedi posing alongside her children Janhvi and Khushi.

In the image, Sridevi is seen wearing a bright blue silk saree. She completed her look with a neatly tied bun and vermillion on her forehead. The children adorably smile at the camera.

Khushi did not put any captions and just posted the picture.

Sridevi, who was married to producer Boney Kapoor, had made a name in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language film industries. She was given the tag of “first female superstar” of Indian cinema. In 2018, she was found dead at age 54, in an accidental drowning in her room in a hotel in Dubai.

Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ in 2023.

IANS

