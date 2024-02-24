Saturday, February 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Gati Shakti Research Chair to bolster region’s academic research

By: By Our Reporter



IIM Shillong signs MoA with Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

SHILLONG, Feb 23: India’s first Gati Shakti Research Chair was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong, in a bid to improve the region’s logistics and research landscape.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the chair to bolster academic research in multimodal logistics, with a specific focus on the Northeastern region. He also attended the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing ceremony between Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), and IIM Shillong.
Speaking at the event, Sonowal emphasised the pivotal role of youth empowerment in driving India towards comprehensive development goals. He highlighted the Northeast’s potential to lead in multimodal logistics research and development, offering students opportunities to excel in this field.
A strategic roundtable meeting was organized concurrently to deliberate on multimodal logistics development strategies for connecting the Northeastern Region (NER) with national and international markets. Discussions centered on formulating a collective logistics policy aligned with the National Logistic Mission, aimed at optimizing regional logistical capabilities.
Ambitious projects such as Arth Ganga and Mahabahu Brahmaputra have been instrumental in fostering socio-economic development along key river networks. India’s notable ascent in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, from 54th in 2014 to 38th in 2023.
The Gati Shakti Chair initiative aims to elevate the region as a pivotal logistics hub, connecting South Asia with Southeast and East Asia.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Gati Shakti vision through the Research Chair, facilitating collaboration among stakeholders and shaping research agendas aligned with national priorities.
The initiative aims to enhance research capabilities, foster collaboration between academia and industry, and empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to leverage logistical initiatives effectively.
The event witnessed the participation of various stakeholders, including members of IIM Shillong’s Board of Governors, faculty, and students.

