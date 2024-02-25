Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 110th episode of his radio talk show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday said the International Women’s Day, which is to be celebrated on March 8, provides an opportunity to salute the contribution of women power to the nation’s journey of development.

The Prime Minister said that today women in India are reaching new heights of progress in every field.

“Who would have thought that women residing in our villages would also fly drones, but today this is happening. There is so much discussion about ‘Drone Didi’ in every village, and the name of ‘Namo Drone Didi’ is on everyone’s lips,” said the PM.

During the programme, the Prime Minister spoke with Sunita Devi, also known as ‘Drone Didi,’ who resides in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur.

The Prime Minister asked Sunita Devi about how she began her journey as ‘Drone Didi’ and where she received her training.

Sunita Devi informed the Prime Minister that she received her training from Phulpur in Allahabad. The Prime Minister inquired if she had heard about drones before, to which Sunita replied that she first saw a drone at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sitapur.

She told the Prime Minister that during her training, she was initially taught theory and informed about drones. She said that it is difficult to go to the fields when the crops are tall or during the rainy season, and in such cases, pesticides can be sprayed in the fields using drones. Sunita Devi shared that she has already sprayed pesticides over 35 acres of her field using drones.

She told the Prime Minister that what used to take several hours earlier now took just 30 minutes.

The Prime Minister said that there is no sector in the country today where women power is lagging behind.

PM Modi praised the spirit of women power and remarked that the success of India’s women in various fields was very inspiring.(IANS)