Sunday, February 25, 2024
NATIONAL

Sharmila lodges police complaint over ‘derogatory’ content against her on social media

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Hyderabad, Feb 25 : Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y. S. Sharmila Reddy has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Hyderabad against some individuals running a “malicious” campaign against her on social media.

Sharmila stated in her complaint that the accused were posting social media messages with “criminal intent to frighten” her.

She complained that they uploaded some contest on some YouTube channels and other social media platforms to tarnish her image.

Cybercrime police have registered two cases on the basis of the complaint made by Sharmila through her husband Anil Kumar.

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that after taking over as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), she had been meeting people.

She stated that ever since she started touring districts, some people have been targeting her and her followers.

Sharmila, in her complaint, cited some of the insulting comments made against her and requested police to take action. The Congress leader also named eight persons in her complaint. A couple of them are reportedly based abroad.

Sharmila had earlier slammed YSR Congress Party leaders for making personal comments against her after she joined the Congress party.(IANS)

Previous article
Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 110th episode of his radio talk show...
NATIONAL

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections...
NATIONAL

Psychotropic drug recovered from car in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 25: J&K Police on Sunday seized a vehicle from which psychotropic drug was recovered while the...
NATIONAL

If Constitution is protected, we all will survive: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Feb 25 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that “if the Constitution is protected, we...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)...

Psychotropic drug recovered from car in J&K’s Ganderbal

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 25: J&K Police on Sunday seized a...
Load more

Popular news

Celebrate the contribution of women power, says PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Tamil Nadu: DMK-Cong seat sharing for LS polls to be finalised by Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 25:Seat-sharing between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)...

Psychotropic drug recovered from car in J&K’s Ganderbal

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 25: J&K Police on Sunday seized a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge