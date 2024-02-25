KSU wants govt to ensure safety of border residents

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Sunday asked the Assam and Meghalaya governments to ensure the safety, security and economic activities of people living along the interstate border.

KSU general secretary Donald Thabah lamented that despite talks between the two states to rectify and demarcate the boundary, unwanted incidents have occurred sporadically.

Stating that people from both sides of the border have suffered for long, he said, “Not only safety and security, the livelihood of those people should also be ensured as they have to meet and interact for trade.”

He said whether it is in Assam or Meghalaya, the border residents should not be harassed and both governments should take care of their economic and security needs.

Recalling various incidents of harassment, Thabah said, “The border residents have suffered time and again. What we saw in the news was just a speck. What happened in Langpih? Why did it culminate to that? There must be a reason which is negligence by both governments”.

Insisting on the resolution of differences, he recalled that when Samuel Jyrwa was the KSU president, an inspection was carried out at Langpih and the All Assam Students’ Union had mentioned that the illegal immigrants had created the trouble and not the genuine citizens. Thabah asked the Assam government to take into consideration this aspect.

The KSU leader said the cases of harassment are not confined to the interstate boundary. He alleged that people living on the India-Bangladesh international border are also facing harassment.

He said a government employee was harassed recently. He asked the government to ensure that such things do not recur.

The KSU has, on several occasions, urged the state government to fulfill its responsibility and protect the border residents against harassment at the hands of the Assam authorities.