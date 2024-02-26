Monday, February 26, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion: Zelensky

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Kiev, Feb 26: Around 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began two years ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

The Ukrainian President said at a news conference on Sunday that he is providing the updated death toll in response to the inflated figures that Russia has quoted.

“31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in this war. Not 300,000 or 150,000, or whatever (Vladimir) Putin and his lying circle are saying. But each of these losses is a great loss for us,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The Ukrainian President said he would not give the number of wounded as that would help Russian military planning.

Speaking about the wider losses in the war, the Ukrainian President said that tens of thousands of civilians had died in the areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia but the true number was unknown. “I don’t know how many of them died, how many were killed, how many were murdered, tortured, how many were deported,” he was quoted as saying by the British news broadcaster.

Zelensky’s tally differs sharply from estimates by US officials, who, in August last year, put the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed at 70,000.

In terms of Russian losses, he said that around 180,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and tens of thousands more injured.

IANS

Previous article
CISF faces staff challenge of curbing illegal wildlife trade through airports
Next article
High valuations of the market creeping into PSU stocks, say analysts
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Yami thanks audience for proving naysayers wrong on ‘Article 370’

Mumbai, Feb 26:  As ‘Article 370’ grossed Rs 34.71 crore in its opening weekend, more than any other...
NATIONAL

Police deny permission to BJP’s 3-day sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sandeshkhali issue

Kolkata, Feb 26:  The Kolkata Police have denied permission to the West Bengal unit of BJP to organise...
INTERNATIONAL

MEA rejects reports of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that it remains committed to pursuing...
Business

PM Modi flags off India’s biggest global textile event with 5F mantra

New Delhi, Feb 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s largest global textile event Bharat Text 2024...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Yami thanks audience for proving naysayers wrong on ‘Article 370’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 26:  As ‘Article 370’ grossed Rs 34.71...

Police deny permission to BJP’s 3-day sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sandeshkhali issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 26:  The Kolkata Police have denied permission...

MEA rejects reports of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of External Affairs...
Load more

Popular news

Yami thanks audience for proving naysayers wrong on ‘Article 370’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 26:  As ‘Article 370’ grossed Rs 34.71...

Police deny permission to BJP’s 3-day sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sandeshkhali issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 26:  The Kolkata Police have denied permission...

MEA rejects reports of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of External Affairs...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge