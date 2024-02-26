AHAM seeks CM’s intervention on multiple issues  

Tura, Feb 26: The AHAM CEB in Tura on Monday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to address several different issues which were also raised earlier.

In the memorandum, the organization among others raised the issue of the State Job Reservation Policy and condemned the proposal made by Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton L Tongkhar for combined 80% reservation for Khasi-Jaintia and Garo and highlighted the importance of maintaining status quo.

“The Founding fathers of Meghalaya have been a pioneer in inclusive development of the two tribes Khasi and Garo through the Reservation Policy and the vision is enshrined through this policy and the policy makers should understand the background of the policy before even raking up the issue,” it said.

Another issue raised by the organization in the memorandum was the failure to complete the NH-62 (Dudhnoi to Dalu road) which it said, had resulted in inconveniences to the general public. According to it, the incomplete road infrastructure is not only hampering transportation but also posing significant challenges to economic development, safety, and overall well-being. “The National Highway 62 (NH62) connecting Dudhnoi to Dalu serves as a vital lifeline for the people residing in the region. However, the incomplete state of this road has resulted in numerous hardships, which require urgent resolution,” it added.

The organization also raised the issue of the incomplete approach road from New Tura to the Tura Medical College site.

“We are doubtful of the implementing agency in its ability to execute such a simple procedure even after years of implementing the project and call for your attention to the matter. In addition, the road that leads to Tura Medical College is still incomplete even after years of implementation of the project and the delay shall only bring negative impacts to the residents and beneficiaries of the people of Garo Hills,” it said, while seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention on the matter.