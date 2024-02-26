Monday, February 26, 2024
Cong flags NEIGRIHMS exodus

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: Opposition leader, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday expressed grave concern over the exodus of doctors from NEIGRIHMS and called upon the state government to provide better perks and facilities to the doctors serving in the super-specialty hospital.
Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times that recently, a doctor quit the institute to join a private hospital.
He also pointed out that the state government should prevail upon the central government to declare NEIGRIHMS as an institute of national importance.

Previous article
Govt struggles with waste management
