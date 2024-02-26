Monday, February 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Probe ordered into city Bar office fire

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire at the Shillong Bar Association complex on Saturday night.
As per the preliminary report of the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), the fire at the Shillong Bar Association office seems to have been caused by electrical short-circuit although a final report is awaited.
“We have received the preliminary report from the F&ES Department and are awaiting the final report as they are still conducting investigation into how the fire exactly started,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said on Sunday.
He said that as per the F&ES assessment there was a power overload and the electrical appliances that were being used in the building was not supported by adequate wiring.
Reacting to claims by some lawyers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the fire could have occurred due to carelessness since an electric heater had been kept switched on, Ravi said, “We are looking at all possible aspects and I will not rule out anything; but the origin of the fire seems to be electric in nature.”

