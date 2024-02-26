Recruitment Board announces 74 vacancies, appoints 55 docs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: A major glitch has been detected in the list of successful candidates appointed as Junior Specialists and Medical and Health Officers under the Health and Family Welfare Department, announced by the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB) on Friday.

The advertisement mentioned a total of 74 vacancies but the list of successful candidates only 55 names.

The list was published after the computer-based test that was held on Friday.

The advertisement was for 11 posts of Medical & Health Officers and junior specialists under the open category, 29 posts for Khasi-Jaintia candidates (12 junior specialists and 17 M&HO inclusive of one sportsperson), 30 vacancies for Garo candidates (13 junior specialists and 17 M&HO inclusive of one sportsperson) and four vacancies for Scheduled Castes and Other Tribes (two vacancies for junior specialists and two M&HO).

The list of successful candidates includes 16 M&HO under the Khasi-Jaintia category and an equal number of M&HO under the Garo category; nine junior specialists under Khasi-Jaintia category and three under Garo category; and five junior specialists and six M&HO under the open category.

The MMSRB did not specify the reason as to why it had not announced the full list in accordance with the number of vacancies advertised for.

A source said as many as 400 doctors had appeared for the computer-based test on Friday.

The final list against vacancies was prepared by the MMSRB based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the computer-based test plus the additional weightage marks given to the duration of service and experience of the applicants.