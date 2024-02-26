Proximity to infamous ‘Golden Triangle’ makes Meghalaya vulnerable to drug abuse: DGP

Shillong, Feb 26: Meghalaya’s Director General of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi said that the State is more susceptible to drug menace owing to its proximity to the infamous ‘Golden Triangle’ in Southeast Asia.

While interacting with the students of St. Anthony’s College during an awareness programme on the problem of substance abuse and problems arise from drugs usage here on Monday, Bishnoi said that the State is located close to the Golden Triangle comprising areas of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos and hence more susceptible to the menace of abuse due to the easy availability of drugs.

He said that Golden Triangle a region known for the production and trafficking of opium and heroin, making the state particularly vulnerable.

According to him, Meghalaya is sensitive due to the porous border with Bangladesh besides sharing a long boundary with neighbouring Assam.

Dr. Bishnoi disclosed that Meghalaya police have seized 24 kg of heroine, 15 kg of crystal meth and many more drugs. Crystal meth is a highly dangerous drug.

The DGP commended the ongoing awareness programmes and said that they had created a national record by organizing 1263 awareness programmes within a stipulated time of 15 days. Advising students to refrain from all forms of drugs, he also stressed on the importance to curb menace of drugs with the involvement of each and every member of the society along with the various stakeholders.

According to him, all the 210 countries across the globe except for the Vatican City are in the grip of drugs menace.

Stating that there are 2.5 lakh drug users in Meghalaya, he said that this data reflects the gravity of the problem.

“We are seeing increase on the number of drugs users every year exponentially. What is more concerning that there are many women who fallen prey to drugs,” the DGP said.

Drug abuse cases are on the rise, with 183 reported in 2023 compared to 116 in 2020-22. In the year 2022, 234 suspected drug traffickers were arrested. The figure has jumped to 349 so far this year.