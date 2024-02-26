Workshop raises awareness on deceased organ donation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: Aiming to raise awareness and knowledge about deceased organ donation and transplantation among the medical fraternity, students, and institute staff, NEIGRIHMS, in collaboration with Zublee Foundation and North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi), organised a two-day workshop on ‘Deceased Organ Donation’ which concluded on Saturday.

A total of 200 participants attended the workshop from various departments. They actively engaged throughout the programme, demonstrating remarkable enthusiasm and expressing gratitude for the valuable insights gained.