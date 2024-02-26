Monday, February 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Homage to Koch warrior on 514th birth anniversary

By: New Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 25: The vibrant spirit of Chilarai Divas resonated as the Meghalaya Koch Students’ Union organised a commemorative event in honour of the legendary warrior, Chilarai (Sukladhwaj Koch).
Marking his 514th birth anniversary, the event held at Peradanaga in West Garo Hills witnessed an enthusiastic gathering paying homage to the valorous leader.
Chief guest Upen Hari Koch, adviser of Koch Krorang Mathop (Koch Literature Society), graced the occasion with his presence, symbolising the reverence for Chilarai’s legacy.
Known for his exceptional military acumen, Chilarai, the younger brother of Koch king Nara Narayan, was celebrated for his remarkable fighting prowess, likened to the sharp and agile movements of a kite (Chila).
British tourist Ralph Fitch in 1585 once hailed him as Suckel Counse, acknowledging Chilarai’s strategic brilliance in orchestrating troop maneuvers.
Renowned as a commander-in-chief, Chilarai played a pivotal role in the expansion of his elder brother’s empire, leaving an indelible mark in history.

Previous article
Shillong’s women in music set to inspire awe
Next article
Workshop raises awareness on deceased organ donation
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Govt struggles with waste management

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state government is facing a major challenge in addressing the problem of...
MEGHALAYA

Recruitment Board announces 74 vacancies, appoints 55 docs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: A major glitch has been detected in the list of successful candidates appointed...
MEGHALAYA

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day on February 21. Manbor Singh...
MEGHALAYA

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills RM Kurbah and others flag off two mobile food testing laboratory vehicles

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills RM Kurbah and others flag off two mobile food...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt struggles with waste management

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state government is...

Recruitment Board announces 74 vacancies, appoints 55 docs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: A major glitch has...

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of...
Load more

Popular news

Govt struggles with waste management

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state government is...

Recruitment Board announces 74 vacancies, appoints 55 docs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 25: A major glitch has...

Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of International Mother Language Day

MEGHALAYA 0
Members of Bangiya Sahitya Parishad during the observance of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge