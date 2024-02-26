Homage to Koch warrior on 514th birth anniversary

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 25: The vibrant spirit of Chilarai Divas resonated as the Meghalaya Koch Students’ Union organised a commemorative event in honour of the legendary warrior, Chilarai (Sukladhwaj Koch).

Marking his 514th birth anniversary, the event held at Peradanaga in West Garo Hills witnessed an enthusiastic gathering paying homage to the valorous leader.

Chief guest Upen Hari Koch, adviser of Koch Krorang Mathop (Koch Literature Society), graced the occasion with his presence, symbolising the reverence for Chilarai’s legacy.

Known for his exceptional military acumen, Chilarai, the younger brother of Koch king Nara Narayan, was celebrated for his remarkable fighting prowess, likened to the sharp and agile movements of a kite (Chila).

British tourist Ralph Fitch in 1585 once hailed him as Suckel Counse, acknowledging Chilarai’s strategic brilliance in orchestrating troop maneuvers.

Renowned as a commander-in-chief, Chilarai played a pivotal role in the expansion of his elder brother’s empire, leaving an indelible mark in history.