Monday, February 26, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Yami thanks audience for proving naysayers wrong on ‘Article 370’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 26:  As ‘Article 370’ grossed Rs 34.71 crore in its opening weekend, more than any other film in recent weeks, Yami Gautam revealed that when the movie was being made, she was told it won’t work as “it’s too technical” and is loaded with “political jargon”.

Yami took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank the audience for proving those wrong who thought the film would not succeed in the box office.

She wrote: “When we were making ‘Article 370’, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience … . But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience.”

Yami added: “Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad!”

In ‘Article 370’, directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, Yami essays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged situation in Jammu and Kashmir that led to the abrogation of Article 370, the constitutional provision that guaranteed the state’s ‘special status’.

IANS

Previous article
Police deny permission to BJP’s 3-day sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sandeshkhali issue
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Police deny permission to BJP’s 3-day sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sandeshkhali issue

Kolkata, Feb 26:  The Kolkata Police have denied permission to the West Bengal unit of BJP to organise...
INTERNATIONAL

MEA rejects reports of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that it remains committed to pursuing...
Business

PM Modi flags off India’s biggest global textile event with 5F mantra

New Delhi, Feb 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s largest global textile event Bharat Text 2024...
Business

High valuations of the market creeping into PSU stocks, say analysts

New Delhi, Feb 26:  The overall high valuations of the market is creeping into PSU stocks too. If...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police deny permission to BJP’s 3-day sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sandeshkhali issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 26:  The Kolkata Police have denied permission...

MEA rejects reports of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of External Affairs...

PM Modi flags off India’s biggest global textile event with 5F mantra

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged...
Load more

Popular news

Police deny permission to BJP’s 3-day sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sandeshkhali issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 26:  The Kolkata Police have denied permission...

MEA rejects reports of Indians with Russian Army seeking help for discharge

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 26: The Ministry of External Affairs...

PM Modi flags off India’s biggest global textile event with 5F mantra

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 26:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge