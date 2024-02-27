Tuesday, February 27, 2024
After 2 months in office, Maha’s first woman DGP gets 2-year extension

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 27: Maharashtra’s first woman Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, who took charge on January 4, has been granted a two-year extension of tenure till January 3, 2026, as per an official announcement here on Tuesday.

An officer of the IPS 1988 batch Maharashtra cadre, she was due for retirement in June 2024.

Under a new order of the MahaYuti government, Shukla will now get an extended term of two years.

The government has referred to a Supreme Court judgement allowing a two-year term for state police chiefs to shield them from political pressures. Shukla, a former Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID), then the Civil Defence head, was later sent on Central deputation as Additional Director General of the CRPF and also helmed the Sashastra Seema Bal before she was appointed the Maharashtra police chief.

During the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, she faced certain allegations and also three FIRs in Mumbai and Pune, two of which were dismissed by the Bombay High Court, and once was taken over by the CEBI and later closed.

IANS

