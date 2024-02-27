Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Jaya Prada declared absconder by Rampur court

By: Agencies

Rampur (UP), Feb 27: Actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been declared to be “absconding” by a special court in UP’s Rampur after she failed to appear for hearings for two cases against her.

The cases pertains to the violation of the election code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where she was a BJP candidate.

Despite being issued non-bailable warrants seven times, Jaya Prada did not present herself before the court.

The MP MLA special court, presided over by judge Shobhit Bansal, has now directed the Superintendent of Police to form a special team under a Deputy SP’s leadership to ensure her presence in court by March 6.

This legal provision is invoked when an accused person fails to appear in court despite warrants, leading to a proclamation procedure to ensure their attendance.

Jaya Prada became a Rajya Sabha MP and then a Lok Sabha MP. She joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.

