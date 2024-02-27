Tuesday, February 27, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Narendra Modi first PM to visit ISRO’s VSSC in 4 decades, meets Gaganyaan astronauts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27: Narendra Modi on Tuesday became the first Prime Minister to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in four decades, where he met the four astronaut-designates of India’s Gaganyaan Mission

Soon after landing at the airport at 10.50 a.m., the Prime Minister reached the VSSC to review Gaganyaan-related activities and went around the centre with the ISRO Chairman S Somanath in tow.

Chairman S Somanath briefed the Prime Minister on the various items on display depicting India’s ongoing space programme.

After a brief video show, the four test pilots of India’s Gaganyaan Mission were introduced to the Prime Minister and were presented ‘astronaut wings’ by him.

The four-member team of astronauts is led by the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi fighter pilot Group Captain Prashanth B. Nair who belongs to the state and Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

“I am happy that today I got the opportunity to meet these astronauts and present them in front of the country. I want to congratulate them on behalf of the entire country…You are the pride of today’s India,” the Prime Minister stated.

Before meeting the four astronauts the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the three important space infrastructure projects at VSSC which include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This will help in boosting the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year.

IANS

Previous article
Meet the four astronauts who will steer India’s Gaganyaan mission, PM Modi pats their back
Next article
Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO

New Delhi, Feb 27: Long-serving CEO of Hockey India, Elena Norman on Tuesday resigned from her post after...
NATIONAL

Meet the four astronauts who will steer India’s Gaganyaan mission, PM Modi pats their back

New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Station on...
News Alert

NEWF hosts launch of Pankaj Giri’s novel

  Guwahati, Feb 27: Under the aegis of North East Writers’ Forum (NEWF), Sikkim-born author Pankaj Giri launched his...
NATIONAL

India’s rural-urban income gap declines sharply amid fall in poverty level: SBI Report

New Delhi, Feb 27: Along with the sharp decline in poverty in India, there has also been a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Long-serving CEO of Hockey India,...

Meet the four astronauts who will steer India’s Gaganyaan mission, PM Modi pats their back

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on...

NEWF hosts launch of Pankaj Giri’s novel

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Feb 27: Under the aegis of North East...
Load more

Popular news

Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Long-serving CEO of Hockey India,...

Meet the four astronauts who will steer India’s Gaganyaan mission, PM Modi pats their back

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on...

NEWF hosts launch of Pankaj Giri’s novel

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Feb 27: Under the aegis of North East...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge