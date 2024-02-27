‘Men in power’ buy land in NST to sell to govt: Ardent

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: VPP MLA from Nongkrem, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Monday alleged that “men in power” have bought huge tracts of land in New Shillong Township from locals at throwaway prices and are now selling the land to the government to earn sizeable profits.

Participating in a discussion on land alienation in Meghalaya and its impact on the tribals, Basaiawmoit said that people with power and money bought the land in NST before the locals came to know about the government’s plans to shift the administrative base there, resulting in alienation of land and deprivation of benefits to the former landowners.

Stating that “a tribal without land is as good as dead”, he said that land is being transferred from one tribal to another tribal to facilitate the use of such land by non-tribals.

Earlier, Nongstoin MLA Gabriel Wahlang lamented that mining leases are being granted to companies from outside and added that several tribals have given their land on lease to companies owned by non-tribals for mining activities.

He asked the government to come up with a policy to screen such leases.

Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh pointed out that the Britishers had come to India for trade but ended up ruling the country for over 200 years. He said that there are certain loopholes in the Meghalaya Regulation of Land Transfer Act which are being exploited by vested interests.

In his reply, Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla said that the Land Transfer Act has stringent clauses.

As far as the issue of mining lease is concerned, Shylla said mining leases are issued by the Mining and Geology Department and the Revenue Department only gives clearance for the revenue aspect.