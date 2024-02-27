Tuesday, February 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Saleng asks govt to sack old and unfit police personnel

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The Opposition Congress on Monday asked the state government to terminate or suspend police personnel who are old and not physically fit for active duty.
Taking part in a short duration discussion in the House, Congress MLA from Gambegre Saleng Sangma said, “When you try to reduce the age limit for recruitment in certain departments, it seems like you are doing injustice to many aspiring youths who are waiting for their opportunity. If the government is limiting the age of recruitment then it indicates that they would like to recruit young people who are physically and mentally capable.”
According to him, if the government is adopting this policy then the people who are not physically fit and who are old should be dismissed from their jobs.
He reminded the House about an order issued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that any Assam police personnel who are not physically fit will be terminated or suspended.
“I think we should adopt the same policy in Meghalaya that the services of the police personnel who are no longer efficient or physically fit should be terminated,” the Congress MLA said.
Admitting that fitness is paramount for police personnel, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government will set up gyms in the district police headquarters, battalions headquarters and even at different police stations, if possible, for the personnel to maintain health and be physically fit.
Disagreeing with the remarks of the Congress MLA, he said that a person could be young but not physically fit while some could be old but physically fit.
He further stated that they have sent a strong message to the DGP and the Home Department in general that they would want the state’s police personnel to be fit for duty.

‘Men in power’ buy land in NST to sell to govt: Ardent
