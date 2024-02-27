Tuesday, February 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Short circuit risks: Not much govt can do

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Of late, fire caught after a short circuit has been responsible for reducing quite a number of structures in Shillong, some iconic even, to dust.
Evidently, a recent incident at the over-a-century-old Shillong Bar Association was said to be caused by a short circuit.
Speaking on the matter, Power Minister AT Mondal on Monday said that it is not possible for the department to check the power connections inside different premises.
He, however, said that the department is contemplating to conduct an audit of the electrical supplies of the iconic and heritage wooden structures in Shillong. For the idea to materialise, it would mean added work for the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).
The minister, however, said that if anyone is encountering electrical issues in their premises, they should inform the MeECL.
Asking people to be cautious and allow no over-loading of power, the minister said that the corporation will immediately rectify such discrepancies as and when they are informed.
Asked about the eroded electrical poles and tangled wires visible in different parts of the city, the Power minister said that the Corporation immediately replaces such poles whenever it receives complaints about the same.
It may be mentioned that the Shillong Bar Association was reduced to ashes recently following a suspected short circuit.
In the last few months, fire incidents have wreaked havoc in different parts of Shillong with short circuit being one of the prime causes of the incidents.

