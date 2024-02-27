YouTubers galore: Call for regulation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The unregulated mushrooming of YouTubers in the state has prompted UDP MLA from Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem to appeal for a broadcasting code of ethics to regulate and mitigate dissemination of false information by a few.

Raising a zero-hour notice in the Assembly, Mayralborn cited the recent incident of how the image of the Chairman of Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong, BB Makdoh, from Nongpoh was tarnished by a YouTube channel called ‘Hynniewtrep TV’, owned and operated by Fernando Diengdoh of Kynshi village. An FIR was filed in this regard.

Making it clear that he is not trying to defame or point fingers at anybody Syiem, however, rued that a few have crossed all decency of public decorum.

He warned the House that like Makdoh, anyone can become a victim of mala-fide intentions.

“The YouTube channels with mala-fide intentions publish news and information without proper verification driven by a solo motive of gaining viewership for monetary gains,” Syiem said, adding that dissemination of fake news is a serious threat.

The Nongpoh legislator said, “To address the issue, the state government should consider implementing a broadcasting code of ethics”.

A broadcasting code, he said, could empower the government to regulate and mitigate the dissemination of false information.

He also suggested that only those empanelled with the DIPR should be allowed to cover government programmes and not random YouTubers.

In another suggestion, he asked the YouTubers to concentrate more on entertainment than news distribution.

The Nongpoh MLA also highlighted how the central government in 2021 notified the Information and Technology Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code for content takedown and prescribed standard for what digital publisher can post on the internet.

Meanwhile, in reply to the concerns, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the person who created and uploaded the news about Makdoh on YouTube was summoned at Nongpoh Police Station and his statement was recorded.

On steps initiated by the government, Conrad said that a cyber crime wing has been set up to monitor, investigate cyber or inter-related crimes.

From 2019 till date, 42 cases have been registered, 20 training programmes have been conducted and 55 awareness programmes held.

The CM asked content creators to kindly verify or conduct a fact-check before uploading any content.