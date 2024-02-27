Spotlight on age limits for govt job applicants

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday raised concerns over the reported changes in the lower and upper age limits in government departments.

Moving a short duration discussion on a report published in The Shillong Times headlined ‘Cabinet okays age limits for jobs in four government departments’ in the Assembly, VPP legislator from Mawlai, Brightstarwell Marbaniang said the Cabinet had approved a proposal to set different lower and upper age limits for recruitment to four departments.

He said the news item created confusion in the minds of unemployed youths in the state.

“As we are all aware, the last recruitment was done in 2019 and many youths have been looking forward to the next advertisement for recruitment to the different posts, especially in the police department,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, while presenting the budget in the Assembly, had said more than 72% of the population is below the age of 35 years.

Admitting that employment opportunities in the government departments have become saturated, Marbaniang said a majority of the government jobs are available in the Home (Police) and Education departments.

He sought clarification about whether the government intended to change the age limits as approved by the Cabinet.

“It will be highly unjustified, unreasonable, and illogical if the government has any such intention,” Marbaniang added.

In his reply, Sangma said the upper age limit for entry into government service was raised from 25 to 27 years through memorandum number PER 380/71/124 on June 11, 1973. The upper limit was further raised by 5 years for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

Through another notification on February 3, 2022, the upper age limit for entry into government jobs was increased from 27 to 32 years with a further relaxation of 5 years for ST and SC candidates, he said.

The chief minister said the new upper age limits will be applicable in all categories of posts except for a few as may be notified by four departments – Personnel and Administrative Reforms (A) Department for the Home (Police), Excise Registration Taxation and Stamps, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Prisons and Forests and Environment.

He said that in pursuance of the above order, the four departments requested the government to set different lower and upper age limits for getting into government services.

Insisting age limits were followed by earlier governments too, Sangma said posts such as inspector of Excise, forest guard, and officer of the Meghalaya Police Service require candidates who need to pass certain physical tests because of the demanding nature of these jobs.

“In view of the above, the Cabinet held on January 24 approved a proposal setting different lower and upper age limits for recruitment to government services in these four departments,” he said.

He said the state government has ensured that more youths can apply for jobs by increasing the upper age limit. The upper age limit in existence earlier will apply to physically demanding jobs, he added.