AGP meet discusses regional party’s LS poll strategy

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 27: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora chaired the first executive meeting of the regional party’s new central committee at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

AGP working president Keshab Mahanta, senior leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury, vice-presidents, general secretaries, office-bearers in various positions besides members of the central executive were present in the meeting.

“As the future of regional politics in Assam depends entirely on our party, we discussed the party’s organisational strategies to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and other elections in a stronger manner. I also extended my heartfelt wishes to every office bearer of the new committee,” Bora said.

Earlier this month, Bora was re-elected as the party’s chief for the third term at the 12th general session of AGP, while the regional party’s working president and Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta also retained his post for another term.

Meanwhile, the regional party leaders, office-bearers and members gathered at the AGP headquarters in Ambari to pay homage to former minister and party leader Nagen Sarma on his death anniversary.

“As a former minister and ex-general secretary of the party, Sarma dedicated himself tirelessly to the welfare of the people of Assam. We remember him fondly on this punyatithi, offering floral tributes as a token of our enduring respect for his immense contributions to the people of Assam. His pivotal role in fortifying the Asom Gana Parishad will forever be cherished by our party karmakartas,” the AGP president said.

