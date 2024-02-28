Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Biden, Trump projected to win in presidential primaries in Michigan

By: Editor

Washington, Feb 28: The US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are projected to win in Democratic and Republican primaries in key swing state Michigan, as per media report.

Biden defeated Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips, his only opponent left in the Democratic primary, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the Republican side, Trump’s victory over former US Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley marks the fifth state the former president has swept in the primary.

The economy is the top issue for 31 per cent of Michigan voters, followed by immigration, threats to democracy, healthcare, housing affordability, education, crime, and abortion access, according to a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey.

IANS

