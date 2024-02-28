Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Drug peddling attempt foiled in Assam, one arrested

By: Editor

Guwahati, Feb 28: Assam Police arrested one drug peddler in Guwahati and seized narcotic substances from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as 23-year-old Sapan Roy. He is a native of Dhubri district but was temporarily residing in Basistha Chariali’s Natun Bazar area in Guwahati.

According to police, they got a tip-off about the drug peddling attempt in the city and conducted an operation on Tuesday night.

“We have recovered 18 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 23.5 grams, three empty plastic containers, three different wrenches, and one knife from the possession of the accused,” the police said.

A case on the relevant section was registered against Sapan Roy. He was interrogated by the police for further links with the drug peddling circle.

Further investigation is underway.

IANS

