Daler Mehndi’s ‘Na Na Na Na Na Re’ reboot to feature Rajkumar Rao, Triptii Dimri

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 28: Punjabi singing legend Daler Mehndi’s iconic song ‘Na Na Na Na Na Re’ is getting a reboot and will feature him alongside Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri, who has been soaring high with the success of ‘Animal’.

The song will be a part of an upcoming film being shot in north India.

The music video of the song will be set against the scenic backdrop of Rishikesh.

The song, which was originally composed with its iconic hook penned by Daler Mehndi and Sameer Anjan, is recreated by Sachin Jigar.

Talking about the song, Daler Mehndi said in a statement, “It’s truly gratifying to see ‘Na Na Na Na Na Re’ to be used again with such enthusiasm. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I’m excited and looking forward to witnessing its timeless charm resonate once again through the talents of Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri”.

‘Na Na Na Na Na Re’ was originally released for the Amitabh Bachchan comeback film ‘Mrityudata’. The song is a quintessential favourite across generations, and is loved for its infectious rhythm and energy, making it a staple at concerts and sangeet ceremonies. (IANS)

Previous article
From not wanting to sing ‘Chitthi’ to mentoring John Abraham, a melodious life lived well
