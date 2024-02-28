Wednesday, February 28, 2024
‘BMCM’ makers drop energy-packed Arijit number ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 28: ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’, the new song from the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, was unveiled on Wednesday.

The song is high on energy and gives us a sneak peek into the duo of Akshay Kumar as ‘Bade Miyan’ and Tiger Shroff as ‘Chote Miyan’, as they set the dance floor on fire with Sonakshi Sinha, who serves as the first female lead in the upcoming film.

The music for the song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, whose ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from ‘Animal’ became a chartbuster. Vishal has also gone behind the mic with Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi for the vocals of the track.

The lyrics for the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil, with choreography by Bosco-Caesar.

The makers of the film shared the song on their social platforms with the caption: “Energy-MAST Beats-MALANG Groove-JHOOM. It’s time to dance to the beats of Mast Malang Jhoom.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to release in theatres on Eid in April. (IANS)

Daler Mehndi’s ‘Na Na Na Na Na Re’ reboot to feature Rajkumar Rao, Triptii Dimri
