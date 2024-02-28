Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

GHADC Opp MDCs rally for release of staff salaries

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 27: In the wake of the ongoing protest by employees over pending salaries in the GHADC, Opposition MDCs have urged the authorities as well as the state government to facilitate clearing their dues at the earliest.
The demand by the opposition MDCs came following their meeting with the protesting employees on Tuesday.
“We met the protesting members of the NGEA to find out their demands and grievances after which we also met GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak and requested that the pending salaries be cleared at the earliest,” informed Opposition leader and Kharkutta MDC Cherak W Momin.
Momin also made a request to the state government especially Chief minister Conrad Sangma to release funds due to the GHADC as soon as possible to pave the way for payment of employees’ salaries.
Meanwhile, NGEA President Brithen Sangma, in a separate video statement clarified on the claim made by GHADC CEM Albinush Marak with regard to the total clearance of pending salaries during its tenure.
“During the tenure of former CEM Benedic R Marak, a total of 13 months of pending salaries were cleared. However, after that till today, only pending salaries of 17 months have been cleared, bringing the overall total to 30 months and not as claimed by the CEM,” Sangma said.
Earlier, CEM Albinush Marak had in his official Fb page claimed that the total clearance of salaries during his tenure was 34 months.
With regard to the CEM’s claim that some leaders of the NGEA had received pending salaries for around 38 months, Brithen said that it was during emergencies like for school admission of their children, medical emergencies etc while at the same time pointing out that they were not advances but merely what was due to them.

