TMC wants ‘assault’ on HYC members probed

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition TMC on Tuesday sought an inquiry into the alleged assault on HYC members by a police officer of Pynursla police station recently.

Senior TMC MLA Mukul Sangma, taking part in the general discussion on the budget, said he received a distressing representation from the HYC about the Pynursla incident, wherein the members of the organisation had tried to bring to the notice of the police the illegal transportation of buffaloes.

“And what has happened is quite astonishing. The citizens who are the messengers are being manhandled. I want an inquiry on this,” Sangma said.

Earlier on Monday, the HYC had filed a complaint with Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, and the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission against one George Dkhar, who is the second in command at Pynursla police station.

In the complaint, the HYC had stated that its members from Ri War Mihngi circle – local president Lamphrang Khonglam and six other members – apprehended two trucks carrying buffaloes which were intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

After apprehending the trucks, the HYC took them to Pynursla police station.

However, the police personnel on duty, as claimed by the pressure group, led by Dkhar, instead of registering the complaint, abused the HYC members and dragged Khonglam inside the police station and allegedly assaulted him.

The cop in question also assaulted other members of the HYC and threatened them with dire consequences for their act of apprehending these vehicles.